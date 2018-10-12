An early morning fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to a house in the 500 block of Eighth Street East, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, investigators concluded.

Nobody was in the house at the time of the fire and neighbors say the home has been vacant and boarded up for at least a year.

The fire caused several power lines behind the home to burn and fall to the ground.

Traffic restrictions have been lifted.

The house also caught fire on Sept. 30, 2017 causing $150,000 in damage.