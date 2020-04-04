SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to fires at two different locations early on Saturday morning.

Around 1:45 a.m., crews were called to a four-plex in the 300 block of Ave. T S. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a fire on the front steps.

The blaze was quickly brought under control and no one was injured.

The scene was turned over to a fire investigator.

Later, crews were called to the 200 block of Ave. V S. just before 3 a.m. The fire department said crews found flames engulfing a back deck.

This fire was also brought under control quickly and the damage to the outside of the home was limited.

No one was found inside the house.

Both fires are under investigation with help from the Saskatoon Police Service.

Damage estimates are not yet available.