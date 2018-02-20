An early-morning fire has torn through a farmhouse that had received Saskatchewan Register of Heritage Property designation.

The home, which was built in 1906, is located on Highway 16 and Floral Road, near Clavet. The area is known as ‘Agar’s Corner’ and serves as a popular destination for weddings.

One woman escaped from the home safely. She believes the fire started in the basement. No one else was inside at the time.

Emergency crews are on-site battling the blaze. Saskatoon Fire Department Battalion Chief Bill Riley says the call came in at around 4:40am, and they responded as quickly as they could.

“We tried to get into the basement, but there was just too much heat,” said Riley. “We did a transitional attack, which is from the outside, to try cool things down. It just didn’t work. We pulled our guys out because things got too dangerous, the floor got soft.”

Riley says the Fire Department has done everything they’ve can, and the plan now is to contain the fire and make sure it doesn’t spread.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire or the cost of damages at this time.