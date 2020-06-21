SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department says a fire in a backyard is believed to be suspicious.

Shortly after 11:00 a.m. fire crews were called to a property in the 400 block of Avenue I south.

In a news release, the fire department said crews arrived to find a mattress, couch, shed and fence on fire.

No one was injured in the fire but investigators are working to try and determine the cause.