Advertisement
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
Fire in yard believed to be suspicious
Published Sunday, June 21, 2020 5:46PM CST Last Updated Sunday, June 21, 2020 5:48PM CST
Saskatoon fire crews say a fire in a backyard is believed to be suspicious. (Matt Young/CTV News Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department says a fire in a backyard is believed to be suspicious.
Shortly after 11:00 a.m. fire crews were called to a property in the 400 block of Avenue I south.
In a news release, the fire department said crews arrived to find a mattress, couch, shed and fence on fire.
No one was injured in the fire but investigators are working to try and determine the cause.