Saskatoon’s Fire Station No. 3 has officially moved.

The city announced Wednesday the newly built fire hall, relocated to Clarence Avenue South from Taylor Street, is now up and running.

“This was a strategic choice to help strengthen neighbourhood amenities while providing improved service to the community at large,” Saskatoon Fire Department Chief Morgan Hackl said in a news release.

The relocation means the city will not be required to build a new station in the Stonebridge neighbourhood — a move the city claims saves $6 million in capital costs and $3 million in annual operating costs.

“This relocation of Fire Station No. 3 is an investment that does just this: it helps us deliver a crucial service in a way that does not compromise on quality while saving us money in the long term,” Mayor Charlie Clark said.

The fire hall will include community rooms for public meetings, as well as space to accommodate health and wellness initiatives, such as the car-seat clinic.