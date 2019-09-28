

CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- Fire crews were on the scene of an apartment fire early on Saturday morning, in the 500 block of Ave. X S., according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

When crews arrived on scene around 2:20 a.m. they saw heavy smoke in the area and found third and fourth floor balconies of the building engulfed in flames.

After suppressing the fire from the outside, crews were able to enter the apartment to search for any victims. The fire was under control in around one hour.

A fire investigator was called to the scene but has yet to determine a cause of the fire. A damage estimate is also not yet available.

Witnesses on scene say a man jumped from the third floor balcony of one of the suites before crews arrived. He was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.