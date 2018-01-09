Fire destroys three businesses in Hudson Bay, no injuries reported
Fire ripped through several structures in Hudson Bay, Saskatchewan on Monday, January 8, 2018. (SOURCE: HUDSON BAY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 8:45AM CST
Several businesses and a residence have been destroyed in Hudson Bay after a fire on Monday night.
The blaze broke out around 10:00 p.m. on the 100 block of Churchill Street. The building was home to a beauty salon, a gift shop a tattoo shop, and an apartment suite.
The lone occupant of the made it out safely, and no injuries have been reported.
The Hudson Bay Chamber of Commerce posted a photo of the fire on Facebook, saying the business sector has been devastated by the fire.
The owner of Hudson Bay Tattoo posted a statement on Facebook following the fire.
“Well, not the best day for Hudson Bay Tattoo and the community as a whole today. Our building was taken from us by fire this evening. Although this is a terrible tragedy (sic) Timeless Treasures, The Cutting Edge and Hudson Bay Tattoo, we are grateful that Anne made it safely from her apartment and no one else was in the building”
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Hudson Bay is about 300 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.
