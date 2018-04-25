Fire destroys La Loche grocery store
Fire broke out at the Northern Store in La Loche, Sask. on Monday, April 24, 2018. (CREDIT: RAYMOND DAUVIN)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 11:14AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, April 25, 2018 4:19PM CST
The Northern Food store in La Loche was destroyed by fire on Tuesday night.
Fire broke out before 10:30 p.m., crews from the volunteer fire department were still on scene Wednesday morning.
The Northern Food Store has been in the community since 1978.