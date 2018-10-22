

CTV Saskatoon





A fire that destroyed two buildings Sunday afternoon sparked a grass fire in Corman Park.

Crews responded to the fire around 4 p.m. Sunday north of 71 Street on Dalmeny Road, the Saskatoon Fire Department said in a news release.

When they arrived, they found that the two structures were almost burned to the ground. The fire then spread quickly to surrounding fields due to the wind.

Firefighters focused on stopping the fire from moving east towards other homes.

A damage estimate has not been released and no injuries have been reported because of the fire.