The Saskatoon Fire Department is warning boaters of the low water level of the South Saskatchewan River.

There are several shallow areas where the river’s bottom is visible just below the surface or where a sandbar has appeared, the fire department says. This creates a hazard to both human- and motor-powered crafts, as well as their operators.

Watercraft operators are advised to be careful when navigating the river, the fire department says.