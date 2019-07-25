Fire department to move Fire Station No.5 to Preston Ave. N
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 11:45AM CST
The Saskatoon Fire Department says it has reached an agreement with the University of Saskatchewan to move Fire Station No. 5 to the northeast corner of Preston Avenue and 108th Street.
“By using Geographic Information System mapping, we’d previously identified that moving Station No. 5 to Preston Avenue North will provide a more optimal response model for the U of S and Varsity View, and at the same time maintain responsive coverage to Sutherland,” Fire Chief Morgan Hackl said in a news release.
A new service model, which aims ensure the effective delivery of services to citizens as the City looks to a future of 500,000 residents, has already seen the relocation of Fire Station No. 3, the fire department says.
Upon final approval by City Council and the Ministry of Advanced Education, a tender will be issued for the design and construction of the new facility
The anticipated start of construction is spring 2020 with completion in spring 2021.