SASKATOON -- A reminder from the Saskatoon Fire Department – test your smoke alarms and ensure they’re in working order. The warning comes following a house fire in the 900 block of 2nd Street East Wednesday evening.

Crews were called to the home just before 7 p.m. There were no signs of smoke or flames upon arrival, but once inside they located the blaze and had it out in less than 10 minutes.

Two people managed to evacuate before crews arrived, and a large dog was found safe in the backyard. Nobody was injured, and damage is estimated at 10 thousand dollars.

The fire department is reminding everyone to test smoke alarms monthly, change batteries annually, and replace alarms every 10 years, or sooner.