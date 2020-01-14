The Saskatoon police Service says police and the Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire in the 1700 block of Avenue C North.

Police have not provided details on the extent of the damage, but several fire trucks and police cruisers were on scene.

Police say traffic is restricted from entering the 1700 block while the fire department works on extinguishing the fire.

There is no word on what started the fire or if anyone was injured.