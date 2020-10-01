Advertisement
Fire damages farm, equipment: Saskatoon Fire Department
Blair Farthing
Published Thursday, October 1, 2020 7:22AM CST
SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department says they were called to a fire Wednesday evening in a rural yard north east of Saskatoon near Township Road 382.
They say RCMP reported bailing equipment on fire, and a caller reported grass on fire threatening a nearby structure.
The fire department says the fire was brought under control, no structures were lost or damaged, ad no injuries were reported.