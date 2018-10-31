A late-night fire has caused extensive damage to the Donair & Pizza Palace restaurant on Central Avenue.

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to the fire at approximately 11:20 p.m. Tuesday evening. Crews arrived to find smoke exiting the building and roof of the business at 1418 Central Avenue.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and ventilate the building, limiting the damage in the strip mall to only the restaurant and no other businesses.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire. A fire investigator was called to the scene, and estimated damages at $80,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.