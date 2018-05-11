

CTV Saskatoon





Water bombers and firefighting helicopters are taking on a wildfire near the Saskatchewan village of Beauval on Friday.

A witness, Cory Barrette, tells CTV News community members first saw the fire Thursday, at about noon. He said they saw thick smoke coming from a post-mill operation behind a general store — just 200 feet from a bulk fuel station — at the junction of Highway 155 and Highway 165. They then noticed woodchips and bundles of wood catching fire.

He and others tried to build a trench to stop the flames from spreading, but the fire moved quickly.

The Saskatchewan government did not respond to a request Friday afternoon from CTV News for more information about the blaze, but the province’s wildfire map showed a fire in the Beauval area was still uncontained as of the early evening.