Fire crews respond to three vehicle crash on 8 St.
Published Saturday, December 21, 2019 4:35PM CST Last Updated Saturday, December 21, 2019 4:36PM CST
Three cars were involved in a crash on Saturday at the intersection of Cumberland Ave. and 8 St. (Courtesy: The Saskatoon Fire Department)
SASKATOON -- Fire crews responded to a three vehicle collision at 8 St. and Cumberland Ave. around 11:30 on Saturday, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.
Four people were involved between the three vehicles but none were seriously injured.
The scene has now been cleared or debris and leaked fluids.
The Saskatoon Fire Department is reminding people to drive safely and use caution when passing emergency workers.