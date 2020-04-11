SASKATOON -- Saskatoon fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant duplex in the 200 Block of Avenue V S., on Friday night.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said crews were dispatched just before 9 p.m. and found smoke and flames on the outside of a boarded up duplex.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

No one was inside the building at the time of the blaze and no one was injured.

The fire is under investigation.