SASKATOON -- Fire crews responded to a Saskatoon body shop, after black smoke was seen coming from its overhead doors on Saturday afternoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said crews were dispatched around 3:40 p.m. and found heavy smoke throughout the building when they arrived on scene.

The source of the fire was located and quickly put out.

No one was inside the building at the time of the blaze, and no one was injured.

A fire investigator is on scene looking into the cause.