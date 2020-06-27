Advertisement
Fire crews respond to blaze in Silverwood Heights
Published Saturday, June 27, 2020 6:22PM CST
Fire crews respond to a fire on the 100 block of Stechishin Crescent in Saskatoon on June 27, 2020. (Ethan Butterfield/CTV News Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- Fire crews were on the scene of a structure fire on the 100 block of Stechishin Crescent Saturday afternoon.
After arriving at the scene just before 1:30 p.m. crews worked to extinguish the blaze.
Around four to five trucks arrived, with police and medical emergency vehicles also on scene.
There is no word yet if anyone was injured in the fire and the cause is under investigation.