Fire crews are monitoring hot spots after a grass fire at the Dundurn Canadian Forces Detachment on Saturday.

The Canadian Armed Forces said the fire started Saturday afternoon during a military training exercise and crews are still investigating the cause.

Strong winds pushed smoke from the fire towards the northern edge of the training area.

The smoke headed north toward Saskatoon and surrounding areas by Saturday evening.

The Dundurn Fire Department called the Saskatoon Fire Department to help protect homes in the Hamlet of Beaver Creek, at nearly 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said its crews were on scene until approximately 6:40 a.m.

Grass fire south of saskatoon near dundurn military base. pic.twitter.com/1H3upIiDUx — Jo-Nair (@JOMINAIR) April 29, 2018

The fun continues today. Extremely lucky that the wind is blowing south but these hot spots are extremely close to homes and the road #dundurn #grassfire pic.twitter.com/DZi2VTQJGe — Elise Ruiters (@Ellyznavida) April 29, 2018