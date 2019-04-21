

CTV Saskatoon





At least three homes were affected by a large brushfire that burned west of Saskatoon on Saturday, according to a release from the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Multiple fire departments assisted in battling the blaze approximately 16 kilometres west of the city. When crews arrived on scene they found multiple large fires threatening farm yards and homes.

Crews from Saskatoon, Warman, Dalmeny, and Martensville attended to the fire which was burning around 10 to 15 acres of land near Highway 672. They concentrated their efforts on protecting three of the affected homes.

The Saskatoon Fire Department remained on scene until 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, working to extinguish hot spots and supplying water. Crews from Warman, Dalmeny, Osler and Langham are still on scene.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.