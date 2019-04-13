

CTV Saskatoon





Fire crews responded to a brush fire near the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Range Road 3074 around 12:30 on Saturday afternoon, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Crews from the neighbouring communities of Asquith and Delisle were also on scene. All three departments were able to prevent the fire from entering three separate farm yards.

Strong winds blew heavy smoke across the highway for several hours reducing visibility. The fire is now under control and the fire operation is winding down. The cause of the fire is unknown and there is no estimated value of damages yet.