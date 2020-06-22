Advertisement
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
Fire crews battle Sunday evening apartment blaze
Alessandra Carneiro
Published Monday, June 22, 2020 5:10AM CST
Published Monday, June 22, 2020 5:10AM CST
SASKATOON -- Fire crews battled an apartment fire in the 100 block of Edinburgh Place Sunday evening.
The Saskatoon Fire Department received several 911 calls at just before 8 p.m. for an apartment on fire. They arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the building.
Crews soon located the fire inside a fourth-floor unit, while all residents exited the building safely. The blaze was extinguished within a half hour.
A cat was located and removed from a second-floor unit, and did not appear to be injured or in distress.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.