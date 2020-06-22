SASKATOON -- Fire crews battled an apartment fire in the 100 block of Edinburgh Place Sunday evening.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received several 911 calls at just before 8 p.m. for an apartment on fire. They arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the building.

Crews soon located the fire inside a fourth-floor unit, while all residents exited the building safely. The blaze was extinguished within a half hour.

A cat was located and removed from a second-floor unit, and did not appear to be injured or in distress.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.