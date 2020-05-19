SASKATOON -- Saskatoon fire crews assisted Whitecap Dakota First Nation Monday evening with a mutual aid request for a residential structure fire on the First Nation.

Crews arrived just before 6:30 p.m. with two fire engines, a rescue unit, a water tanker and a brush truck. While responding, fire crews were notified the fire was brought under control by the on-scene volunteer fire department.

No injuries were reported, and the structure sustained extensive damage. As the fire falls outside of the Saskatoon Fire Department's investigative jurisdiction, a damage estimate will not be released.