Fire crews spent Friday morning battling a blaze on Wollaston Terrace.

The fire department was called to a house fire in the 500 block of Wollaston Terrace around 4:45 a.m. When crews arrived, the house and attached garage were fully engulfed in flames.

The home was evacuated after the fire department said the lone occupant was alerted to the fire by a neighbour banging on his door.

The fire was under control in 20 minutes and it was extinguished in about an hour. The neighbouring home had some heat damage that melted the siding.

The cause of the fire and extent of the damage is under investigation.