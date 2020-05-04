SASKATOON -- Fire crews worked to extinguish a house fire in the Nutana neighbourhood Sunday evening.

Just after 7 p.m. May 3rd, firefighters were called to 11th Street east for reports of a fire at a home.

Upon arrival they discovered smoke coming from the back of the home. The fire was quickly contained and extinguished.

A family living in the home were inside when the fire started, but were able to safely exit the home before crews arrived.

A damage estimate has not been released, and an investigation is ongoing.