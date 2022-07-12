Fire crews battle house fire in Hampton Village

Saskatoon -

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) was called to the scene of a house fire in Hampton Village Monday evening.

At around 7:45 p.m. the fire department says they received a call about a structure fire in the 600 block of Hargreaves Avenue.

The first crews to arrive found the home fully involved in flames, with the fire stretching from the basement to the roof. The SFD says utilities were shut down for safety reasons, and the street was closed for public safety.

Crews began fighting the flames from the outside before entering the home just after 8:30 p.m. Neighbouring properties were assessed for fire damage and carbon monoxide.

A cause of fire is still under investigation. There’s no update yet on the amount of damages.