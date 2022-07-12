Fire crews battle house fire in Hampton Village

Fire crews battle house fire in Hampton Village

Hampton Village fire

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Time for Trump to 'sail into the sunset,' Musk says

Elon Musk said on Monday it was time for Donald Trump to 'hang up his hat and sail into the sunset,' days after the former U.S. President mocked the billionaire at a political rally and called him a 'bulls--- artist.'

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London