SASKATOON -- Saskatoon fire crews worked to extinguish a garage fire Sunday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at a detached residential garage in the 1200 block of Elevator Road. The flames were brought under control in less than 30 minutes.

Searches of the structure using a thermal imaging camera confirmed nobody was inside the garage at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.