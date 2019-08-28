Just after midnight Wednesday, fire crews were called to a structure fire at Anderson Paving on Idylwyld Drive. Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and fire on the second level of the building.

Crews used an offensive attack, battling heavy smoke and intense heat. The fire was under control in about 30 minutes. There were no injuries to report.

An investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire. There is no estimate on the cost of damages.