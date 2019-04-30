

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon’s fire chief is reminding smokers to be careful – especially at this time of year – after two massive fires over the weekend.

Crews responded Saturday to a townhouse fire in Stonebridge caused by someone putting a cigarette butt in a flower pot. Three units were damaged.

Crews also battled a fire in Evergreen where two homes were heavily damaged. That fire ignited when a cigarette butt was placed in a plastic container.

Chief Morgan Hackl said both fires were preventable.

“The issue with these planters is when you buy them from a shop it has different materials in it. Peat moss, plastic, all these things are ignitable.”