A house fire south of the city off Haultain Road caused an estimated $80,000 in damages on Sunday morning.

The fire department was called to the area around 4:40 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a two-storey home filled with smoke.

Crews had to battle extreme cold conditions while they entered the home. The fire was brought under control quickly and no one was inside at the time.

No one was injured in the fire.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by improper use of a wood-burning fireplace.