

CTV Saskatoon





A fire at an apartment building caused an estimated $250,000 in damage, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.

Crews were called to a building in the 100 block of Avenue U South around 6:20 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, the fire department says a suite on the second floor was fully engulfed in flames. Crews helped one man out of the suite. He was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

The rest of the building was evacuated and the fire was extinguished.

The damage was contained to the one second-floor suite, but there was heavy smoke damage to the whole building.