No injuries were reported after a house fire in central Saskatoon on Thursday night.

Crews were called to the home on the 1000 block of Seventh Street East around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found flames and thick smoke coming from the back of the house.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within 30 minutes.

Damage is estimated to be $200,000, the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Investigators say no one was inside the home when the fire broke out.