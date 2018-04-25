Fire breaks out at La Loche grocery store
Fire broke out at the Northern Store in La Loche, Sask. on Monday, April 24, 2018. (CREDIT: RAYMOND DAUVIN)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 11:14AM CST
Cleanup is underway after fire broke out at the Northern Store in La Loche on Monday night.
The Northern Store, which sold groceries and household supplies, caught fire before 10:30 p.m.
The Northern Store is the only store in La Loche that sells groceries.
CTV News is working to confirm further details about the fire.