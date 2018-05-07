The RM of Corman Park is implementing a fire ban after two major fires over the weekend.

On Saturday, a controlled burn quickly became unmanageable as dry conditions fueled the flames. Saskatoon fire crews responded to a large grass fire near Auction Mart Road. The fire threatened three homes. Two were saved by crews, but one had extensive damages.

Then on Sunday, a house fire on an acreage in the RM of Blucher quickly spread. Winds gusting between 35 to 40 km/hr pushed the fire towards three homes to the west and north of the original fire. Firefighters used water and heavy farm equipment to protect the homes.

Adam Tittemore, administrator for the RM of Corman Park, said the ban will remain in place until conditions improve.

“This is a total ban on all open flames in the RM with the exception of your typical propane BBQ, or if you had a propane or natural gas fire pit. Those are the only exceptions,” Tittemore said.

The area has had minimal rainfall to start the month of May.