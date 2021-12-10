Fire at Saskatoon Lighthouse leads to water damage in more than a dozen suites

Saskatoon -

While a fire that sparked at Lighthouse Supported Living in downtown Saskatoon was contained to a single suite, more than a dozen other suites were damaged by water draining from the sprinkler system.

Saskatoon Fire Department says the fire was reported at 3:19 a.m. Friday morning.

Thanks to the shelter's sprinkler system, the fire was kept small, according to a news release from the department.

When firefighters arrived, the third floor — where the fire was burning — was in the process of being evacuated.

The responding fire crews finished extinguishing the flames.

However, 15 additional suites experienced water damage as a result of the fire — predominantly to ceiling tiles.

Damage is estimated at $40,000, no one was injured.

The department says the fire was accidently caused by "improper disposal of smoking material."

No residents will be displaced due to the fire, the department said.