SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon airport was evacuated around 8:43 a.m. Friday due to a fire alarm.

The building was evacuated as a precaution, vice president CJ Dushinski said in an email to CTV News.

There was no fire within the building and it was cleared for re-entry about 10 minutes later.

A few flights took minor delays and all operations have since returned to normal, he said.