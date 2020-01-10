Fire alarm forces early morning evacuation at Saskatoon airport
Published Friday, January 10, 2020 11:36AM CST
SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon airport was evacuated around 8:43 a.m. Friday due to a fire alarm.
The building was evacuated as a precaution, vice president CJ Dushinski said in an email to CTV News.
There was no fire within the building and it was cleared for re-entry about 10 minutes later.
A few flights took minor delays and all operations have since returned to normal, he said.