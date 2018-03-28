Fines against Husky Energy could land in the millions if the company is convicted of federal charges stemming from 2016’s oil spill into the North Saskatchewan River.

The company, which is scheduled to appear in Lloydminster Provincial Court on Thursday, is facing eight Fisheries Act charges and one charge under the Migratory Birds Convention Act, in addition to one provincial charge.

A first-time offender charged under the federal Fisheries Act can face fines between $100,000 and $6 million, while a repeat offender can be fined up to $12 million, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The Migratory Birds Convention Act offence, if the company is found guilty, could result in fines between $100,000 and $6 million.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said earlier this week the charges were laid March 22, following a 19-month federal and provincial investigation.

The ministry was still working to confirm with CTV News on Wednesday if Husky has previously been convicted of any of the current charges the company faces.

The spill, which saw 225,000 litres of heavy oil mixed with diluent leak onto a riverbank near Maidstone, Sask., occurred in July 2016. About 40 per cent of the spill reached the North Saskatchewan River.

The oil plume flowed hundreds of kilometres downstream and forced the cities of North Battleford, Prince Albert and Melfort to shut off their water intakes for almost two months.

Husky's own investigation determined the pipeline buckled because of ground movement. The company has yet to comment on the charges, but has previously said it accepts full responsibility and is using what it learned to improve operations.

The provincial charge, under Saskatchewan’s Environmental Management and Protection Act, could lead to a $1-million fine against Husky.

--- with files from The Canadian Press