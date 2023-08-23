'Finds every chance that he can to help out': Melfort man nominated for Hometown Hero

Raised in rural Saskatchewan, Cody Osborne caught the outdoorsman bug early. It’s also where he developed a passion for serving his community.

“I moved to Swift Current when I was three. My family’s from there,” said Osborne. “I kind of grew up hunting and fishing. My dad got me into that. So that’s what kind of led me to a career as a conservation officer.”

His work as a conservation officer taking him to remote locations around the province in a variety of roles, and eventually to Melfort.

There he’s spent the last five years serving his community in an additional role.

“When I first moved to Melfort, I wanted to get more involved and meet some people,” he said. “And I thought joining the fire department would be a good way to do that.”

It takes a special personality to make a great first responder.

“It’s not cut out for everybody,” said Leonard Whitney, a captain with the Melfort Fire Department. “There are certain characteristics. You have to be a good problem solver, think on your feet, take direction well, and we do see some calls that are difficult to deal with.”

As a first responder in a small community, Osborne has been called to assist with some tragic scenes over the years, including the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

“Obviously a tough scene to go to like everyone else there would attest to,” said Osborne. “But again, it was a big team effort with all the volunteer fire departments that responded, the RCMP from all over, as well as a few conservation officers as well.

Part of that experience led him to join the Critical Incident Stress Management team, where he can help others deal with the stress of traumatic situations.

But while Osborne is quick to highlight the team of individuals working together responding to emergencies, friends say those individuals deserve recognition.

“Firefighters and conservation officers, RCMP members, they love to be in the background,” said Matthew Zomer, Osborne’s friend who nominated him. “They just keep their heads down, so you kind of have to go out of your way to make sure that they get the recognition they deserve.”

And when he’s not serving the community as a firefighter or conservation officer, he’s helping friends move across the province, taking people on fishing trips, manning the crease at rec hockey, and representing his province well.

“I was born and raised in Ontario, and there’s definitely a stereotype of the small town Saskatchewan guy,” said Zomer. “And Cody fits that bill. He’s honest. He’s humble. He’s passionate, and he’s loyal. He really just finds every chance that he can to help out. Not just with his buddies, but the community at large.”

Zomer adds it’s why he nominated Osborne for Hometown Hero.

“That’s what makes a good person and a good friend.”