Two chefs competed in Saskatoon on Sunday for the title of Top Chef at Taste of Saskatchewan.

The competition started on Tuesday with 12 chefs, and round by round chefs were eliminated until Dana Chadorf and Darren Graddock were the final two remaining.

Chadorf and Graddock were each given a list of ingredients to use, and had to come up with a meal on the fly.

“Everyone is given the same ingredients in the same amount of time to create in the same situation,” said Steven Squire, one of the judges of the competition. “It’s a testament to your skills and creativity to just get what you get and create something out of it.”

The two chefs had to make an appetizer, entrée and dessert with only 60 minutes for each round. After each round they presented their meals to the judges, who had some specific criteria in mind.

“Flavour and originality are always the biggest ones for sure,” said Scott Torgerson, another judge.

Dana Chadorf was eventually crowned as the champion at Taste of Saskatchewan, for the third year in a row.

“Dana’s edge tends to come from creativity for sure and being able to think on her feet. But at the same time the flavor profile that she brings, she tends to have a very good flavor balance for sure,” said Torgerson.

Based on a report by Stephanie Villella