Final design for Saskatoon’s central library released

The final design of the new Saskatoon Public Library’s (SPL) central location was released today.

“The design celebrates Saskatoon, its people and history, affirming a time-honoured commitment to inspiring lifelong learning and creating community connections,” SPL CEO Carol Cooley said in a press release.

The building will have room to accommodate a wide range of activities for all ages. It has also been planned with accessibility and sustainability in mind, according to SPL.

SPL’s central location will be at 321 2nd Avenue North, on the site of the former downtown liquor store. It took four years to plan and comes with an estimated price tag of $134 million.

There will be two more cost estimates completed before the construction contract is tendered in 2023, according the central library’s website.

Construction will begin in spring and the library is expected to open in 2026.

SPL has invited those interested in learning more to attend a virtual information session on October 20.