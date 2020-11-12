SASKATOON -- With over a dozen new mouths to feed, Saskatoon Dog Rescue is in need of more food.

Last Friday, the Saskatoon Dog Rescue added 14 new puppies to their foster homes. With a large number of rescues and normal fundraising stifled by the pandemic, supplies were running thin.

Clint Senko, a returning volunteer for the rescue noticed the need for food and decided to take the matter into his own hands.

“We saw they were short on food, so us as a family discussed how we could help,” said Senko.

Senko and his family decided to undertake a dog food drive, so he put a message on social media to reach out.

The Saskatoon Dog Rescue is a non-profit organization that is run by a board of volunteers and operates out of many different foster homes, but due to COVID-19, it has not been able to hold its usual in-person fundraisers.

“We haven’t been able to run that many fundraisers right now just with COVID it’s been really challenging for us,” said Jordana Knoblauch, director of fundraising for the Saskatoon Dog rescue.

The rescue provides food and covers vet bills for fosters, but this year they were struggling.

“We’re running low on supplies but there’s always dogs that need to be rescued,” said Knoblauch

On November 13, Senko will pick up dog food donations in his truck and will give it to the rescue. However, the fundraiser might be more successful than he expected.

“The goal was to fill the truck. But It sounds like we might be getting a little more than that now so (the goal is) to fill as many trucks as we can,” said Senko.

Senko says he has seen a great response from many people in the city and says he even has a friend in Kelowna that plans to donate $500 worth of food to the rescue.

Knoblauch says with this fundraiser, the rescue will be able to continue to provide food for fosters making it easier for them to care for the dogs and puppies until they are adopted out.

She also says that even though they have a lot of puppies, there shouldn’t be an issue getting them adopted.

She since the pandemic began she has seen an increase in adoptions because people are looking for the support a dog can give to those who struggle with isolation.

“We want to be able to give as many dogs to people that need that kind of support and care especially during COVID and we can only do that through donations and the support of the community,” said Knoblauch