SASKATOON -- The Festival of Trees is a “Christmas extravaganza,” featuring nine days of fun activities, appearances, and great decoration at the Western Development Museum.

“Were a non-profit and we donate all our proceeds to the City Hospital Foundation,” Raylene Kershaw, the operations manager for the festival said. “This year they will be using the funds to purchase an automated medication dispensing system, so were really proud to be a big part of that.”

For many in attendance, the festival has become part of the holiday season.

“We’ve come in the past and this is kind of tradition to come back,” Andrew McDonald said, while attending the festival with his family. “We just like seeing the creativity and all the hard work everybody’s put into the trees.”

“I think it’s a family tradition for us” Crystal Richter said, also with her family. “We came before we had our little ones and we come now with them every single year.”

Richter’s kids were all thrilled to be at the festival, loving the holiday season, and were excited to meet Santa.

The festival has been in operation now for 34 years, and organizers say they are already planning and looking forward to next year.