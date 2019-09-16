Three of the five overdoses over the weekend were the result of fentanyl use, police say.

Over a 30-hour period between Friday and Saturday, Saskatoon police responded to five calls for overdoses. One of those calls resulted in a death, police say.

Officers received information that fentanyl was being consumed at three of the five calls. Another call was for an overdose of a different drug. One of the calls was for intoxication combined with a health issue.

Police are warning the public not to consume any drug not prescribed by a doctor. Officers continue to investigate this matter and are asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact police or Crime Stoppers.