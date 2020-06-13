Advertisement
Female victim hurt in knifepoint robbery: Saskatoon police
Published Saturday, June 13, 2020 11:29AM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating a Saturday morning robbery in an alley in the 1100 block of Avenue W North.
A female was walking when she was approached by a male who asked for her property, police say.
The female refused and the male produced a knife, police say.
There was a short struggle and the female received a minor injury to her hand.
The male fled the scene, police say.
He is described as wearing all black clothing.