SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating a Saturday morning robbery in an alley in the 1100 block of Avenue W North.

A female was walking when she was approached by a male who asked for her property, police say.

The female refused and the male produced a knife, police say.

There was a short struggle and the female received a minor injury to her hand.

The male fled the scene, police say.

He is described as wearing all black clothing.