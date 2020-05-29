SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating after responding to two bear spray incidents Thursday night.

Around 9:40 p.m., police were called to a home in the 10 block of Borden Place after it was reported that two children, a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, had been bear sprayed by a female.

Around one hour later, patrol officers responded after a man reported having been bear sprayed by a female in a parking lot in the 2500 block of 22nd Street West.

The suspect in the first incident has been identified and charged, though police have yet to find and arrest her, police said in a news release.