Indigenous female entrepreneurs from across the country are sharing their stories at a conference in Saskatoon.

The Aboriginal Women's Business Entrepreneurship Network Conference features talks from founders of companies like Ryde YXE Cycle Studio, Bliss Tea Kombucha and Cheekbone Beauty.

Thursday afternoon’s keynote speaker was the founder of handbag and accessory company SheNative.

“SheNative is designed to elevate Indigenous women and girls through design and creation of our goods,” Devon Fiddler, founder of SheNative, said.

“We do some production in-house and we work with different manufacturers. We’re looking at working with a new company in New York, so that’s really exciting.”

SheNative is sold in five stores, and Fiddler aims to get her products into Midtown Plaza by April.

Entrepreneur Sunshine Tenasco told CTV News it can be difficult for entrepreneurs to get their ideas off the ground, which is why she started “Powwow Pitch.”

“It’s basically like Dragons' Den, but on speed. I create this event and help Indigenous entrepreneurs get micro grants on the spot,” Tenasco said.

Tenasco scored a $20,000 deal on Dragons' Den about eight years ago for her baby moccasin company.

Tenasco is scheduled to be the last keynote speaker at the conference on Friday.