SASKATOON -- A cold front is sweeping across Saskatchewan Tuesday, leaving us with cooler temperatures and plenty of cloud coverage.

Wind speeds are also expected to increase into the afternoon ahead of an advancing ridge of Arctic high pressure. That air mass will clear things up and cool them down overnight, pushing the mercury below zero.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Cloudy

High: 14

Evening: 12

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 14

Thursday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 20