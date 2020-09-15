Advertisement
Feels like fall, with frost expected overnight: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Tuesday, September 15, 2020 6:04AM CST
SASKATOON -- A cold front is sweeping across Saskatchewan Tuesday, leaving us with cooler temperatures and plenty of cloud coverage.
Wind speeds are also expected to increase into the afternoon ahead of an advancing ridge of Arctic high pressure. That air mass will clear things up and cool them down overnight, pushing the mercury below zero.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Cloudy
High: 14
Evening: 12
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 14
Thursday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 20