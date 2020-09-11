SASKATOON -- Temperatures soar this afternoon as we approach the thirty degree mark in the Bridge City.

Blue skies will rule the roost with wall-to-wall sunshine as we wrap up a short work week. What you see is not what you get when it comes to the weekend, however, as cooler air returns to our region overnight and into Saturday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sunny

High: 29

Evening: 27

Saturday – Cloudy

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 14

Sunday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 17